Services Strickland & Jones Memorial Funeral Services 1810 Durham Rd Roxboro , NC 27573 (336) 599-2161 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM McGhees Mill Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM McGhees Mill Baptist Church Jacqueline D. Daniel

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline Dean "Jackie" Dixon Daniel



Roxboro



Jacqueline Dean "Jackie" Dixon Daniel, age 78, formerly of 2704 Brown Road, Hurdle Mills, NC died Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at Person Memorial Hospital.



Mrs. Daniel was born March 2, 1940 in Person County, NC, daughter of the late Clayborn Gladys & Linda Clark Oakes Dixon and was wife of 58 years to the late Calvin Daniel. She was retired from farming, from being a carrier for The Durham Morning Herald, and was a member of McGhees Mill Baptist Church.



Surviving are two children, Joyce D. Yarborough & husband, Bryan of Roxboro, NC, Mike Daniel & wife, Teresa of Leasburg, NC, three grandchildren, Michael Brooke Bennett, Christopher Yarborough, Jamie Daniel, three great grandchildren, Corey Flythe, Zachery Bennett, Carter Bennett, two sisters, Marion Dixon James & husband, Gordon of Roxboro, NC, and Jane Dixon Jordan & husband, Charles of Afton, TN.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Daniel is preceded in death by two sisters, Cathy Carmichael, Winifred Elaine Dixon, five brothers, Roby Dixon, Thomas Dixon, Allen Dixon, Landon "Dick" Dixon, and Dale Dixon.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at McGhees Mill Baptist Church with the Pastor Frankie Reaves and Pastor Ryan Shytle officiating. Interment will follow in the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends and guests for one hour prior to the service at the church.



Pallbearers will be Clay Carmichael, Wendell Carmichael, Larry Crumpler, Bo Daniel, Chris Dixon, Paul James, and Brandon Roten. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bright, Carlton Dixon, Phillip Hawkins, David Jones, Doug Jones, Gary Jones, Randy Jones, and Lewis Newton.



Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.



Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 13, 2019