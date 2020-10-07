1/1
Jacqueline Gallant
1943 - 2020
Jacquelline L. Gallant

November 8, 1943 ~ October 3, 2020

Louisburg

Jacqueline Lumley Gallant, 76, of Louisburg departed this earthly life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 8, 1943 to the late Alvin and Dorothy Lumley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Jackson; grandson, Tony "Baby Jam" Green, Jr., granddaughters, Rachel Pierce and Serenity Dawn Pierce. Jacqueline was employed as a bookkeeper for Montgomery Ward until they closed, she then worked for a fiber optic company until her retirement. After her retirement she enjoyed spending time at the beach, crafting, sewing, shopping, and making memory boxes.

Memorial service will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel with Rev Allen Skinner officiating.

She is survived by her son, Robert Eugene Jackson (Mary); daughter, Tammy Denise Myers (Kip); brother, Barry Lumley (Rena), ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.


Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
