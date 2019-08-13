|
|
Ms Jacqueline Lewis Johnson
April 27, 1963 - August 9, 2019
Durham
Ms. Jacqueline L. Johnson 56, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Her service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Hwy 55. Interment will follow at Only Way Church of Christ Cemetery, 4197 Shock Overton Rd, Oxford. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from1:00pm-2:00pm prior to the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 13, 2019