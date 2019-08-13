Home

Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
2608 Hwy 55
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
2608 Hwy 55
View Map

Jacqueline Johnson


1963 - 2019
Jacqueline Johnson Obituary
Ms Jacqueline Lewis Johnson

April 27, 1963 - August 9, 2019

Durham

Ms. Jacqueline L. Johnson 56, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Her service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Hwy 55. Interment will follow at Only Way Church of Christ Cemetery, 4197 Shock Overton Rd, Oxford. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from1:00pm-2:00pm prior to the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
