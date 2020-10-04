Jacqueline (Jackie) Truax Jones
October 1,1934 - September 25,2020
Durham
Jacqueline (Jackie) Truax Jones went to be with our Lord on Friday September 25 ,2020.
Born on October 1,1934 in Worcester, MA, to the late Ralph E. and Jessie F. Truax. She was raised in Richmond, VA. before moving to the Durham/Chapel Hill, NC area with her husband and 2 children in 1959.
After retiring from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Department of Social Medicine in 1999, Jackie found time to enjoy her family, friends, and her love of horses.
She was preceded in death by her 4 sisters, and 2 sons Bryan Alexander Jones and Merle Truax Jones.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Stone of Hillsborough, NC.
Virginia (Jenny) Harris, (Tim) of Roxboro, NC; and Daughter in law, Tamera "Tami" Jones of Hillsborough, NC; Granddaughter, Jessica Stone Carmichael, (Kevin) and 2 Great Grandsons Lucas and Bryson of Mebane, NC; Grandson, Joshua Ralston (Charlene) of Hillsborough, NC; Granddaughter, Laura Jeffries Howell, (Andrew) and two Great Grandchildren, Caleb and Naomi of Oxford, NC; Granddaughter, Sarah Harris of Timberlake, NC; Granddaughter, Hannah Harris Solomon (Paul) and three great grandchildren, Tessa, Waylon, and Blakeley of Southport, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Interfaith Council at 100 W. Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC, 27516. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, located at 1621 Duke University Road, Durham, NC 27701. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com