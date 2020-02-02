|
James "Jim" Atkins Robins III
Raleigh
James "Jim" Atkins Robins III, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31st, 2020 after a remarkable battle against cancer and heart failure. He was born on May 9th, 1928 in McKenzie, TN as the only child of Mr. James Robins II and Mary Robins Haddon of Durham.
Jim grew up in Durham and graduated from Durham High School in 1944. He attended Duke University and graduated in only 3 years (1948). While at Duke, he was an active member of the band, playing the tuba and the base fiddle, and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After marrying the love of his life, Jacqueline Miller Robins, he served our country in Korea. Upon his return, they had five children over a span of just 6 years. He enjoyed a long career in printing and retired after 59 years of working for the same company, now called PBM Graphics. He was a lifetime learner and had a love of reading, gardening, bird watching, boating and spending time on the water. Jim's favorite place was at the family's lake house on Kerr Lake in Virginia. His family admired him for his honesty and his never ceasing wisdom. He was a leader in his love and devotion to his church, family, and the Duke Blue Devils.
Jim is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Jacqueline Robins; his son, Sherwood Robins; and his daughter, Mary Gwen Robins Schaffernoth. He leaves behind a large and loving family including 3 children, Barbara Robins, Carol Robins Battle (Richard), and Doug Robins (Kim). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Katherine Robins Wall (Braxton), Miller Robins (Cait), Adam Schaffernoth (Amanda), Anna Schaffernoth McGarry (Pat), James Schaffernoth, Ashley Schaffernoth, Sherwood Schaffernoth, Morgan Robins, Cameron Battle Leonard (Connor), Sterling Battle Stilley (John), Staats Battle (Haley), Kenan Robins and Nelson Robins. He also lovingly adored and leaves behind 6 great grandchildren, Holden and Brooks Wall, Henry Robins, Turner Leonard, Penelope Schaffernoth and Braden McGarry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church in Durham, NC. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Duke Homecare and Hospice at 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020