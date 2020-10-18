1/1
James Aldridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Aldridge

September 12, 1944 - October 13, 2020

Wilmington

James Edward ("Eddie") Aldridge, Sr. passed away in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 13, 2020.

Eddie was born on September 12, 1944 in Watts Hospital in Durham, North Carolina to his parents Willis Aldridge and Emily Dowdee Aldridge. As a child, he was a frequent presence around the Hope Valley golf course, he went everywhere with his older brothers, and was fortunate to have a number of close life-long friends. He attended Fork Union Military Academy later served in the Marine Corps Reserves. He made his career in the textiles industry and will be remembered for his affable nature and kindness to all he worked with.

Known to many as "Capt. Easy," he was an avid fan of Duke Athletics and formed many close relationships with former football and basketball players that endured time and distance. Always a constant presence on the sidelines of his boy's soccer games and he also loved being on the water. Fishing off Wrightsville Beach with friends and family was where he found his peace and perspective and taught his boys about much more than fishing. For the past 25 years, Eddie found love, support and companionship with his beloved Cindy.

Eddie is survived by his two brothers, Allen Aldridge and Willis "Bird" Aldridge; his significant other Cindy Walker, his two Sons, James Edward Aldridge, Jr., his wife Lindsey and their two children, London (6) and Logan (3); Son Bryson Aldridge, his wife Shannon Atkinson and their two children, Ella (10) and Liam (2). The family would also like to say a special thank you to Dr. Jeff Warhaftig, and his family, for the friendship, care and support he has provided over the past several years.

Known for his story telling, and memorable interaction with all those he came into contact with, everyone has a story to tell about Eddie. In lieu of a formal memorial service in the COVID era, the family would like to honor his story telling ways and have created a platform for everyone to share a special story or memory of Eddie for all to see and read. Please go to mykeeper.com/profile/EddieAldridge/ to contribute.

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 28403

910.791.9099

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved