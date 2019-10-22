|
|
James Arnold "Arnie" Brogan
March 12, 1947- October 19, 2019
Timberlake
James Arnold "Arnie" Brogan, 72, of Timberlake, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Henry County, VA, he was the son of the late James Mawyer Brogan and Goldie Peters Brogan. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jean Brogan Piechota.
Mr. Brogan was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Durham. He was a retired residential contractor for many years. Arnie loved being with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He always enjoyed being able to socialize with friends. Arnie was an avid trout fisherman.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Merriman Brogan of the home; three children: John Matthew Brogan (Karen Cole) of Cary, George Mark Brogan (Emily Brogan) of Durham, and Melody Brogan Nobles (Griff Nobles) of Hillsborough; five grandchildren: Maci Brogan, Clara Brogan, Jackson Nobles, Wyatt Nobles and Brantley Nobles; nephew, Ryan Piechota (Sara) of Norcross, GA.
Memorial service will be 2 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service (1-2 PM).
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 22, 2019