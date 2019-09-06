Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Word of Faith
3100 Sanderford Road
Raleigh, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Word of Faith
3100 Sanderford Road
Raleigh, NC
James Collins Jr.


1935 - 2019
James Collins Jr. Obituary
James Collins, Jr.

July 19, 1935 - August 31, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mr. James Collins, Jr., age 84, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center is being announced by his loving and devoted wife Mrs. Juanita Collins.

A celebration of James' life will be held at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith, 3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27610 on Friday, September 6th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 6, 2019
