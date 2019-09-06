|
James Collins, Jr.
July 19, 1935 - August 31, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mr. James Collins, Jr., age 84, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center is being announced by his loving and devoted wife Mrs. Juanita Collins.
A celebration of James' life will be held at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith, 3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27610 on Friday, September 6th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 6, 2019