James Delona "Dee" Lloyd
Durham
James Delona "Dee" Lloyd, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Croasdaile Village. Dee is survived by his children, Linda Lloyd Mahoney and husband Chris, Steve Lloyd and wife Anne; grandchildren, Mack Lloyd and wife Sarah, Drew Lloyd, Megan Mahoney, Madison Mahoney; and great-grandson, Evan Lloyd. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris "Ikey" Lloyd. Dee and Ikey will be forever remembered by their extended family and friends.
A life-long resident of Durham, Dee was born on June 8, 1931 to James Matthew "Mack" Lloyd and Lillie Thompson Lloyd. He was the star running back on the Durham High football team and helped the team win the 1949 State Championship in his senior year. Dee attended Duke University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1955.
After graduation, Dee served in the U.S. Navy. In 1956, he returned to Durham and married Ikey, his high school sweetheart. He started his career at Brame Specialty Company where he worked as a salesman for over 30 years. Dee and Ikey were devoted members of Asbury United Methodist Church and cherished their friends in the Marvin Reep Sunday School class. They had a great love for music and enjoyed singing in the choir at Asbury and performing for family and friends.
Dee also loved coaching little league sports and coached numerous teams for both the Hillandale and Holt Athletic Associations. Dee was an avid golfer his whole life and enjoyed playing as much as possible in his retirement years.
The family would like to thank Transitions LifeCare and all his living caregivers, especially Crystal Poole. Crystal cared for both Dee and Ikey and she became a part of our family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Wes Neal and Rev. Ray Warren officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Eastern NC: 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612; Asbury United Methodist Church: 806 Clarendon St., Durham, NC 27705; or to your local hospice.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020