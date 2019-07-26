|
|
James W. Farlow
October 31, 1933 - July 24, 2019
Gainesville
James Wesley Farlow 10/21/1933 -07/24/2019
James Wesley Farlow passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 in Gainesville, Georgia. "Jim" Farlow grew up in Durham, N.C. and graduated from Durham High School in 1952. He later graduated from Duke University in 1958 with a degree in Economics. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1960. Jim retired as the Vice President of Human Resources with Del Monte Corporation after a long career in Human Resources with RJ Reynolds. He was married for 62 years to Gale Johnson Farlow, currently in Gainesville, Georgia who survives him along with their three sons and extended family. James Farlow Jr. and his wife Penny and granddaughter, Britton Farlow, David Farlow and his wife Debbie Farlow and two grandsons, Rick Farlow and Jack Farlow. John Farlow and his husband Kent Tench. The family will hold graveside services in Conyers, Georgia at Honey Creek Woodlands on July 30th at 10:30 AM. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on July 26, 2019