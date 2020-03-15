|
|
James G. Bennett
Durham
James G. Bennett, 92, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Croasdaile Retirement Village in Durham. Mr. Bennett was born in Oxford, N.C. to the late Geoffrey Bennett and Pearl Sears Bennett Howell. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bennett is predeceased by his son, Gordon Bennett.
Mr. Bennett retired as a Tobacco Buyers after working for 47 years. He was formerly employed with Imperial, Standard and Alliance Tobacco Companies. He truly loved his job, but not as much as he loved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Bennett enjoyed baseball, hunting quail with his dogs, and in later years, golf.
Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marti Bennett; daughters, Teresa Pratt, Christi Bennett; step-son, Dr. Mark Scroggs; grandchildren, Cameron Pratt, Elliott Pratt, Sam Grossman, Sophia Grossman, Kelley Scroggs, Haviland Scroggs; great-grandson, Blake Pratt.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Monday, March 16 at McMannen United Methodist Church with Rev. Donna Banks officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A graveside service will be at 2:30 pm in the Sears Family Cemetery in Kittrell, NC. Pallbearers will be Ernest Braswell, Jr., Joe Pope, Butch Hall, Tim Cottrell, Joe Billy Hicks, Danny Blalock and Honorary Pallbearers will include Cooper Sykes and the former members of the Tobacco Buyer Associates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMannen United Methodist Church: 4102 Neal Rd, Durham, NC 27705 or to Gray Rock United Methodist Church: 4173 Gray Rock Rd, Kittrell, NC 27544.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2020