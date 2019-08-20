|
|
James Elgan Hillman, Jr.
November 26, 1938 - August 17, 2019
Durham
James Elgan Hillman, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully at home in Durham following an extended illness.
Jim was born on November 26, 1938 in Raleigh.
He was baptized at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh. He graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1956, where he played oboe in the school band and was a member of the National Junior Honor Society and the National Honor Society. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he majored in Industrial Relations, graduating in 1963. He then received his MBA from the University of Cincinnati in 1964. Jim served honorably in the United States Army, active duty from 1959 to 1961 and as a reservist from 1961 to 1965.
He worked for 30 years in Human Resources for GTE Corporation, administering the Executive Incentive Plan.
During his retirement years, between 2003 and 2011, Jim was active in Civitan. He was president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Civitan Club. He was North Carolina District East Civitan Liutenant Governor and Fruitcake Chair. He was later president of Triangle Luncheon Civitan Club in Durham where he started their fruitcake project.
Jim had a lifelong interest in classical music. He taught music history classes at Peer Learning and Shared Learning. He read history, studied politics and travelled widely. He was a student of the Bible and a stalwart Tar Heel fan.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Sowder Hillman, their daughter, Margaret Hillman Shanley, MD, of Oxford, NC, and granddaughter, Belinda Lynn Shanley, of Columbus, OH; and John Hugh Sowder brother-in-law of Chapel Hill, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Elgan Hillman, Sr., and Margaret Jackson Hillman, formerly of Anderson Drive in Raleigh.
Jim will be dearly remembered as a loyal husband, faithful friend, devoted father and grandfather, and strong advocate for those he cared about.
A service in memory of James Elgan Hillman, Jr., will be held at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham on August 27, 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Triangle Luncheon Civitan Club.
Online condolences:www.hallwynne.com/ obits
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 20, 2019