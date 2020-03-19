Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171

James Jamison

James Jamison Obituary
James Wesley Jamison

January 12, 1964 - March 15,2020

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of James Wesley Jamison, age 56, who passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.

James leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Portia; mother, Rosa Lee Holmes; sister, Greta Michele Reels; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 19, 2020
