Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Home
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery
Bahama, NC
View Map

James K. Riggs Obituary
Bahama

James Kirkland Riggs, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Bahama on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Orange Co., the son of the late John K. Riggs and the late Rosabelle Cole Riggs. In addition to his parents, Mr. Riggs was also predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Frankie Mangum Riggs; and brothers, Clyde Riggs, Sr. and Sonny Buck Clements. Mr. Riggs was a retired Supervisor from Liggett & Myers.

Mr. Riggs is survived by his sons, Russell Riggs and wife Judy, Jay Riggs and wife Beth; daughter, Darlene Watson; grandchildren, Cam Watson, Chase Riggs, Scott Riggs and wife Jai, Melissa Jacobs and husband David; 7 great-grandchildren; twin brother, John B. Riggs and brother, Ben Riggs.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 9th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 10th at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bahama.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/memorial.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 8, 2020
