Mt Zion Ame Church
5124 Nc-86 N
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church

James Kithcart


1957 - 2019
James Kithcart Obituary
James Otis Kithcart

December 14, 1957- November 20, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH

Hillsborough

James Otis Kithcart, 61 born Dec. 14, 1957 to Mary Francis Chavis.He died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, on Coleman Loop Road in Hillsborough, .

He was the husband of the late Angela Kithcart.

The funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in Mt. Zion AME Church with a 1:00 PM family visitationin prior to the funeral. Burial in the church cemetery.

Surviving are sons, Jameison Torian (Ja'kori) of Hillsborough, NC and Derrick Jeffries of Durham, NC, daughter, Jasmine Torian (Jay) of Burlington, NC, six grandchildren, brother, Leroy Kithcart (Nana) and sister, Darletta Kithchart (Bob) all of Durham, NC, Mother- in- Law, Annie Frances Torian, a host of aunts, uncles and friends.

Public viewing Monday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019
