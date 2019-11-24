|
|
James Otis Kithcart
December 14, 1957- November 20, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
Hillsborough
James Otis Kithcart, 61 born Dec. 14, 1957 to Mary Francis Chavis.He died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, on Coleman Loop Road in Hillsborough, .
He was the husband of the late Angela Kithcart.
The funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in Mt. Zion AME Church with a 1:00 PM family visitationin prior to the funeral. Burial in the church cemetery.
Surviving are sons, Jameison Torian (Ja'kori) of Hillsborough, NC and Derrick Jeffries of Durham, NC, daughter, Jasmine Torian (Jay) of Burlington, NC, six grandchildren, brother, Leroy Kithcart (Nana) and sister, Darletta Kithchart (Bob) all of Durham, NC, Mother- in- Law, Annie Frances Torian, a host of aunts, uncles and friends.
Public viewing Monday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019