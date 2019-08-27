|
|
James Donald Lee
DURHAM
Mr. James Donald Lee, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Mr. Lee was born September 27, 1930 to Lenny and Otis Lee in Benson, NC. James proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was the Sunday school director at Faith Baptist Church in Durham, NC. Mr. Lee volunteered his time to help build a church in Brazil, South America. He loved to bowl, play basketball at church, and teach vacation bible school and youth vacation bible school. He will be lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to have known him.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Clara Joyce Lee. He is survived by his daughter, Krista Long (Doug) of Creedmoor, NC; brother, Victor Lee (Loraine) of Durham, NC; sister, Louise Shamel of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Whitney Hannah and Shayne Douglas Long; and great-grandson, Jaxson Douglas Baxter.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Otto.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church in his name, at 133 Robbins Rd, Durham, NC 27703
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 27, 2019