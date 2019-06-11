Home

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt Bright Baptist Church
211 West Union Street
Hillsborough, NC
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt Bright Baptist Church
211 West Union Street
Hillsborough, NC
James Leroy Nichols Jr.


James Leroy Nichols Jr. Obituary
James Leroy Nichols Jr

November 20, 1948-June 7, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH

James Leroy Nichols Jr., 70, was the son of the late James and Martha Corbett Nichols Sr. He died June 7, 2019, in Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral-Thursday at 1:00 PM in Mt Bright Baptist Church, 211 West Union Street, Hillsborough NC 27278. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in Paynes Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 3424 Schley Rd, Hwy 57 N., Hillsborough, NC 27278.

Surviving are daughters, Tamara Helms (Thomas), Tara L. Nichols and Nicole Harrelson Al-Natoor (Khalid), brothers, Bernard Nichols (Margie) and Elder Corbett Nichols, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Public viewing- Wednesday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home, 405 NC Hwy 57 N, Hillsborough, NC 27278.
Published in HeraldSun on June 11, 2019
