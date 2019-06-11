|
|
James Leroy Nichols Jr
November 20, 1948-June 7, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
James Leroy Nichols Jr., 70, was the son of the late James and Martha Corbett Nichols Sr. He died June 7, 2019, in Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral-Thursday at 1:00 PM in Mt Bright Baptist Church, 211 West Union Street, Hillsborough NC 27278. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in Paynes Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 3424 Schley Rd, Hwy 57 N., Hillsborough, NC 27278.
Surviving are daughters, Tamara Helms (Thomas), Tara L. Nichols and Nicole Harrelson Al-Natoor (Khalid), brothers, Bernard Nichols (Margie) and Elder Corbett Nichols, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing- Wednesday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home, 405 NC Hwy 57 N, Hillsborough, NC 27278.
Published in HeraldSun on June 11, 2019