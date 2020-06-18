James Lloyd Watkins
Durham
James Lloyd Watkins, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Hugh Clinton Watkins and Mabel Brame Watkins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watkins was also predeceased by his brothers, Charles Vincent Watkins, and Hugh Clinton Watkins, Jr.; and nephew, Larry Wayne Watkins.
Mr. Watkins was a 1947 graduate of Oak Grove High School. He was a member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church, a member of the Ocean Drive Shag Club, and a retired Officer from CCB.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his niece, Rose Watkins Bass (John); nephew, Harvey Clinton Watkins (Sherry); niece, Deborah Ashe; niece-in-law, Paula Watkins; and special friend, Gary Massey (Leta).
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Make A Wish Foundation: Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
