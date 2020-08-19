James R. Louttit



May 15, 1924-August 15, 2020



Durham, North Carolina



James R. Louttit, 96, died Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia. Until November 2019, he lived in Durham. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, daughter, Dana Louttit (John Loonsk) of Alexandria, Virginia, son James Kipling "Kip" Louttit (Wendy) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and four grandchildren, Hannah Loonsk, Harper Loonsk, Benjamin Louttit, and Caroline Louttit. Known to most as Jim, he was born in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre of Operations from 1942-46. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950 and was a reporter for the Canton (Ohio) Repository and Long Island (NY) Daily Press before moving to New York City in 1956 to work as an advertising executive for McCann-Erickson until 1957. He was a speech writer for ESSO Standard Oil from 1957-1963, production manager for Western Publishing Company from 1963-1969, and vice-president of David McKay Company, Inc., a publishing house, from 1969-1974. He was president of David McKay from 1974-1986 and president of Fodor's Travel Guides, Inc. from 1982-1986. He was president of Editorial Ink Ltd. in Durham from 1986-1990. He was the author of three books: Adobe Walls, 1963, The New Skipper's Bowditch, 1984, and Bantam's Scotland, 1991, co-authored with his wife. He retired in 1986 and enjoyed a long, wonderful retirement in Durham painting pictures of Scotland, gardening, writing, reading, and traveling, most often to London and the Orkney Islands. A celebration of his life will be held in New York at a later date.



