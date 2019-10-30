|
|
James Nello Yeargan
September 27, 1931 - October 27, 2019
Pittsboro
James Nello Yeargan, 88, passed away October 27th, 2019 after a series of complications from diabetes and pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Foy and Lela Yeargan, step mother Bessie Yeargan, his brother John Leonard Yeargan, his sister Juanita Nutt, and brother Ira Goodwin.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patti Graham Yeargan, and his first wife of 32 years, and mother of his children, Nell Wilk. His children Michael Yeargan (Laurie), Mark Yeargan (Susan), Terry Yeargan (Julia), Melissa Hughes (Billy), and Melanie Carden (Mike-deceased). His Grandchildren David Hughes (Heather), Carrie Mintz (Kevin), Rebecca Yeargan, Jenny Yeargan, Kevin Carden, Carley Milinichik (Joshua), Anna Matlock (Matthew), Sarah Carden (Josh Faulk), Rowland Yeargan, Bennett Yeargan, Kristina Graham, and Marshal Yeargan. Great Grandchildren Gavin Mintz, William Hughes, Hailey Hughes, Mason Faulk, Harper Milinichik, Cooper Hughes, Penelope Milinichik, Noah Matlock and Odin Milinichik. His siblings Sybil Hurst, Laverne Ellis, Felton Yeargan, Pete Goodwin, Eva Lloyd, and Lela McCarson. His Step Children Earl Kerr, Wesley Kerr, Toni Kellam, Shannon Graham.
He was a loving Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, and a faithful member of Good Hope Baptist Church. He had a passion for Gospel Music and spreading the love of Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Good Hope Baptist Church, Cary, NC on Monday November 4th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Cemetery with Military Honors following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Good Hope Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 30, 2019