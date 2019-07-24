|
|
James Oral Turner
Durham
James Oral Turner, 71, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Norman Leon Turner, Sr. and the late Annie Mozelle Allen Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his sisters, Doris Turner Couch, Nancy Turner Garrard and husband Daniel; companion, Joann Taylor-Wood; nieces, Melinda Turner, Elaine Green Ricks and husband Larry, Vickie Morgan and husband Lee, Vonni Couch, Michelle Turner, Kellie Lloyd; and nephews, Paul Turner and wife Lynn, Toppy Green and wife Lisa, Danny Swain and wife Diane, Kenny Garrard and wife Melissa, Tim Riley and wife Robin; Tommy Riley and wife Louise and Michael Turner.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Clements Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 24, 2019