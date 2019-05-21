Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171

James Page

James Page Obituary
James Phillip Page, Jr.

May 8, 1940 - May 14, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mr. James Phillip Page, Jr., age 79, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, is being announced by his family.

Surviving relatives include his two sons, Phillip Perry (Juanita) and Shawn Page (Ursula); one daughter, Marcia Perry; brother, Donald Page (Indel); sister, Marion Page; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2420 S Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27707, at 11:30 a.m., with a family visitation half an hour prior to the service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 21, 2019
