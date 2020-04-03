|
Mr. James Preston Strayhorn
August 9, 1934 - March 29, 2020
Durham
Mr. James Preston Strayhorn, 85, a native of Hillsborough and formerly of Durham passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a period of declining health.
He was born on August 9, 1934 in Durham County to the late Arch and Lalah Dodson Strayhorn. Mr. Strayhorn served in the United States Army and was a master finishing carpenter. During his younger years he was an avid tennis player and later began the hobby of constructing detailed bird houses. He was always a sharp dresser with a cleaver wit.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen 'Kathy' Ellis Strayhorn, and brother, Thomas 'Jack' Strayhorn, Sr.
Surviving is his step-son, Wayne Buckner of Hillsborough; granddaughter, Kristi Buckner of Durham; grandson, Matt Buckner of Blacksburg VA.; four great-grandchildren ; nieces, Joni S. Handley (Tommy) of Pilot Mountain, and Gay S. Hensley (David) of Pleasant Garden; nephew, Thomas 'Jack' Strayhorn, Jr. of Winston-Salem; and sister-in-law, Dorothy H. Strayhorn of Pilot Mountain.
A private graveside inurnment will be held a late date for both Jim and Kathy at the Hillsborough Town Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at White Oak Manor of Burlington and to the diligent care giving of niece Gay Hensley. Memorial gifts may be directed to Baptist Children's Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2020