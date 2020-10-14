James Ralph Weaver



Clayton



James Ralph Weaver, 64, of Clayton, died Saturday from Covid-19. He was the son of the late Maxcy C. Weaver and Dorothy S. Weaver, formerly of Durham. Two brothers pre-deceased him, Maxcy C. Weaver, Jr. and Thomas H. Weaver. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Jamie W. Campbell and her husband, Alex; his partner, Jackie van de Linde; a sister, Jan Weaver; a brother, J. David Weaver; and many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in music.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store