James Bethel Richmond
June 27, 1931 - October 21, 2019
Durham
James Bethel Richmond, son of the late John William Richmond and Margaret Workman Richmond, died October 21st. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Alice Setzler Richmond, his daughter Nancy Richmond Rose, his son William Bradford Richmond (Kris), his five grandchildren James Keith Rose, James Bradford Richmond, Mary Alice Rose, Jacqueline Lang Richmond and Kristina Lake Richmond, and his brother William Bruce Richmond (Phyllis). He was predeceased by his son-in-law John Keith Rose.
Born the 27th of June 1931 in Chapel Hill, he moved to Hillsborough at an early age where he spent an idyllic childhood, roaming the small town and surrounding countryside accompanied by his English Setter bird dog, swimming with his friends in Doc's Pond, skipping stones across the Eno River, waltzing sweaty handed with teenage girls on the ballroom floor at Craig's and attending Friday Night Club parties.
He attended the Orange County schools until his senior year in high school. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy in 1949, Duke University in 1953, and after a two-year stent serving in the United States Army, the Law School at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1958. There, he met, courted and married the love of his life Alice Lake Setzler, from Hickory, NC.
Following graduation from law school and receiving his license to practice law he was a law clerk to Chief Justice J. Wallace Winborne of the North Carolina Supreme Court for a year, and then he worked as an associate with a venerable Asheville, N C law firm for almost 9 years. Returning to his home county he practiced in Chapel Hill for a few years, and then he joined the staff of the North Carolina Attorney General where he spent the next 22 years of his legal career representing the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In 1984 Governor James B. Hunt awarded him the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his public service. He retired from the North Carolina Department of Justice in 1992. For the past 8 years of his life he and his wife Alice were residents of Croasdaile Village Life Care Community.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham, N C 27705, at 2 p.m. on the 26th of October. It is suggested any memorial contributions be made to the Building Fund of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, to Duke University Gardens or to the .
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 23, 2019