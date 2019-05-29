Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Off the Hook
Morehead City, NC
James Rosemond


1958 - 2019
James Rosemond Obituary
Captain James "Ken" Rosemond

August 25, 1958- May 27, 2019

Morehead City, NC

Ken is loved and cherished in memory by his wife, Janet; his children and their families, Elena & Dan, Lauren & Bradley, Reid & Jourdi, Daniel & Jenni, Ryan & Erin, Genevieve & Naoise; his brother Kevin, sister in law Lori, and their children Charlie and Anna; his beloved grandchildren Iris and Everett; a large and loving extended family, and a bevy of close friends. His life will be celebrated this Sunday, June 2nd, at 1:30pm at Off the Hook in Morehead City. Please join us in wishing the Captain fair winds and following seas.
Published in HeraldSun on May 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
