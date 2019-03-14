James S. Russell



Durham



James S. Russell, 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of the late Samuel Sanford Russell and Evelyn Schacht Russell. In addition to his parents, Mr. Russell was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Heather Womble; and sister, Evelyn Russell Boyle.



Mr. Russell was the owner and president of Major Business Systems. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943-1946 during WWII in China and the South Pacific. He was a Deacon of Trinity Ave. Presbyterian where he was a member for over 50 years. Mr. Russell was a chartered member of the Iron Dukes at Duke University, a member of the Durham Lion's Club, and he also served as Director for the Durham Exchange Club Industries. He was also a founding member of Umstead Pines Country Club at Willowhaven.



Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Russell; son, Jeffrey Russell and wife Gwyn; and grandsons, Jed Womble and wife Tonja, Tyler Russell and wife Jennifer, Benjamin Russell; and great-grandchildren, Jace Womble, Kale Womble, Jayden Bedwell.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham: 2117 E Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.