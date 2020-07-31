Jim Sackett



July 14, 1931 - July 29, 2020



Durham



James William Sackett (Jim)



July 14, 1931 – July 29, 2020



Jim Sackett died peacefully on July 29, 2020, in the Pavilion at Croasdaile Village, where he and Carol had lived since 2015. Though he'd had multiple health problems in recent years, his death was caused by complications from a faulty heart valve. While born in Rochester, N.Y., he was raised in the small town of Avon by his parents Carl and Esther Sackett, along with his older brother Carl. Their father died when Jim was ten; Jim and his mother lived alone until Esther married Earl Hendershott when Jim was 17. Carl already was away in college when their father died.



In 1953 he graduated from THE Ohio University in Athens, majoring in business. He became an auditor with Security Trust Co. in Rochester. The family moved to Durham in l962, and Jim worked with First Securities Corp as Senior Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer. From Durham they moved to Houston where he was Vice President of Research for Rowles-Winston & Co. In l973, Jim moved to Winter Park, Fl., where he served as Vice President and Treasurer for Maryland Fried Chicken, working with a childhood friend from Avon.



When Jim returned to Durham in 1977, he and Carol were married. Until his retirement in l993, he was employed by the Durham Radio Corporation (WDNC Radio), owned by the Durham Herald-Sun. He began in sales, then became production director, followed by program director, then Station Manager. He was the on-air "morning man" for WDNC Radio.



Jim also was involved in the community. He was very active with S.C.O.R.E. and Sister Cities of Durham, and on the boards of the Red Cross, MADD, and the Museum of Life and Science. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Durham, for which he served a term as president. Prior to his recent illness he was helping to establish a Rotary Club at Croasdaile Village.



An active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he and Carol facilitated discussions in adult Sunday school for a few years. For a time he sang in the choir, and served a term on Church Council. Easter mornings, when the men prepared breakfast, he was always there. For the past few years he and Carol have been perennial ushers.



Throughout much of his adult life Jim was active in the performing arts, usually as an actor. He acted in multiple plays with the Durham Theatre Guild, as well as with the Town and Country Players (Houston), U. of Texas (KLRN TV), and N.C.C.U. (Durham). While living in Florida Jim produced a feature film with Dina Merrill and Carl Betz ("Deadly Encounters"). He and Carol were founding members of the Durham Savoyards, Ltd., and performed in many of the shows.



In his youth Jim played a mean trumpet in bands and as a soloist. After retirement he dusted off his trumpet and was one of the early members of the New Horizons Band (O.L.L.I.). Following the move to Croasdaile Village in 2015, he joined the Rusty Pipes, and played with them until he became ill.



Jim is survived by this wife Carol, son Andrew (JoAnn), and daughter Larisa Putnam, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents (and stepfather) Jim also was predeceased by his brother Carl and his son Matthew.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic Jim's family will hold a private service of inurnment in the Columbarium at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Rd. Durham, N.C. 27705, or to the Croasdaile Village Benevolent Care Endowment, The UMRH Foundation, Inc., 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Suite A-500, Durham, N.C. 27705.



