James Charles Smith



November 20, 1929 - June 15, 2019



Durham



James Charles Smith died on June 15, 2019, at the Croasdaile Retirement Village Pavilion at the age 89. He left behind his wife of almost 62 years who was by his side to the end, and his last words were, "I wish you were coming with me."



Charlie was born in Wilmington, NC on November 20, 1929. After high school, he attended Duke University on a football scholarship. He continued to be a supporter of Duke athletics and a member of the Iron Dukes. After graduation, he met his future wife "Brownie" through a mutual friend. He accepted a job in Roanoke, VA where they lived there for 5 years before moving to Durham in 1962. He was a partner with Eaves Insurance until he retired.



Charlie was predeceased by his parents Henry and Emma Smith; brothers, Norwood and Henry, and sister Myra West. He is survived by his wife, Annie "Brownie" McClelland Smith of Durham; nephews, Lee West of Sanford, NC and Charles West of Wilmington, NC, and niece Beth Brinson of Kenansville, NC.



A private inurnment will be at Duke Memorial UMC columbarium.



The family wishes for memorial contributions to be made in his honor to the Duke Athletic Fund. Go to: https://www.gifts.duke.edu/irondukes. Published in HeraldSun on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary