James Ronald "Ron" Strickland
Durham
James Ronald "Ron" Strickland, 80, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Kelly B. Strickland and the late Hilda Rebecca Durham Strickland. He attended Elon University and Barton College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Ron was an original member of The Castaways and, along with the original group, was inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2014. He worked for Ocean Pacific, Wrangler Clothing and Exterior Sales, from which he retired.
Mr. Strickland is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Collins Strickland; son, James "Jay" Ronald Strickland, II and daughter in law, Amy Roberson Strickland; grandchildren, Brandon Tyler Roberson, Kristyn "Chandler" Strickland, Sydney "Madi" Madison Strickland; sister, Susan Rebecca Strickland and Ivette Colon; and many close family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
