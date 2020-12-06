James Clyde Sykes, Sr.
December 3, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - James Clyde Sykes Sr., 91, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Carrboro to the late Henry T. Sykes and Ethel Clark Sykes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sykes was also predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Claribel O'Briant Sykes; one brother and two sisters.
Mr. Sykes was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was the business owner of Sykes Plumbing Company in Durham for nearly 40 years. He loved square-dancing, fishing and spending time at his lake house at Kerr Lake. Mr. Sykes had a passion for his 1955 Ford pickup truck that he restored and considered it his labor of love.
Mr. Sykes is survived by his sons, Jimmy Sykes (Debbie), Richard "Rick" Sykes (Denise), Gary Sykes (Penny); grandchildren, Misty Sykes Redford (Bobby), Jim Sykes, Brad Sykes (Kristin), Lindsay Sykes Michalak (Paul), Tyler Sykes (Courtney), Brittney Sykes Allen (Jeff); and great-grandchildren, Langdon Redford, Davinee Redford, Luke Michalak, Jack Michalak, Grayson Sykes, Nolan Sykes, Mitchell Clyde Allen.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8th at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family invites friends to visit Clements Funeral Home in Durham between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 7th to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms please stay home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice in memory of James C. Sykes, Sr. Please mail contributions to 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent towww.clementsfuneralservice.com
.