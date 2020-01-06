|
James T. Garrett, Jr.
July 22, 1928 - January 4, 2020
Durham
James Thomas Garrett, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2020. Born July 22, 1928, JT was a proud lifelong resident of Durham, North Carolina. After graduating from Durham High School in 1946, JT married his high school sweetheart, Margie in 1948, and they remained married for 54 years until her death in 2002. In 1946, JT began working at Home Security Life Insurance Company. JT remained as the company merged several times, and became the longest standing employee world-wide (65 years!) when he retired as a fraud investigator in 2011 at the age of 83. In 1954, JT joined the National Guard where he moved through the ranks, retiring as a Major in 1975. JT and Margie were blessed with two daughters, and they were the center of his world.
JT loved to laugh and loved to make people laugh; he had the quickest wit and was always ready for a good joke. He loved to spend his summers at his home at White Lake watching the ducks, and loved to be outside with the sun shining on his face enjoying a cigar. He loved nothing more than seeing his entire family together, and you could see the quiet joy on his face as he watched all of the chaos that ensued. He loved music, reading, and was a WWII history buff. He was kind and caring, volunteering at Davis Ambulatory Surgery Center after retirement, and never hesitated to help a friend in need. His spirit will live on by all those who were blessed to be in his company.
JT was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and James T. Garrett Sr., and his wife, Margie. Surviving are his daughters, Andrea Hall (Ricky) and Michele Yeatts (Allen), as well as 7 granddaughters; Alicia Poe (John Simonetti), Amy Poe (Rodney Draughn), Jamie Poe (Jeff Adams), Brandy Strausbaugh (Brian), Kristin Dickerson (Doug), Meagan Long, and Alaina Weaver (Blake), as well as 16 (with one on the way) great-grandchildren. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank his caregivers, Christina Carter, Gwen Collins, and Nickie Brooks.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Hall Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 West Main Street, Durham, NC, with the funeral directly after at 2:00 pm with internment at Maplewood Cemetery following the service.
Flowers are acceptable, as are donations to The Durham Rescue Mission (https://www.durhamrescuemission.org/tribute-gifts/) or Meals on Wheels (https://www.mowdurham.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=1).
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 6, 2020