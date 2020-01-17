Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park

James Thomas Gray Jr.

James Thomas Gray Jr. Obituary
James Thomas Gray Jr.

Durham

James Thomas Gray Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home in Durham. Mr. Gray was born in Norfolk, VA to the late James Thomas Gray and Annie Midgett William.

Mr. Gray retired from West Durham Lumber Company.

Mr. Gray is survived by his long-time partner, Carole King; daughter, Laura Hill; and sons, Robert Gray, Thomas Gray, David Gray and four grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18th at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dwayne Piper officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 17th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Duke Cancer Center: 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 17, 2020
