James Hight Tippett
MAY 30, 1934 - OCTOBER 22, 2019
DURHAM
James Hight Tippett, age 85, passed away peacefully on October 22. Born in Oxford, North Carolina, he married Carolyn Robertson in 1957. He worked as a pipe fitter in the Newport News, VA shipyard early in their married life, and then transitioned to a 48-year career in the insurance industry, bringing him back to North Carolina.
James is survived by his brother, Thurman Tippett, of Oxford; by his wife, Carolyn Tippett; his children, Michael Tippett (wife Margie), Michelle Ivey, and Amy Tippett; five grandchildren, Lauren Ivey, Dylan Ivey, Caleb Ivey, Candace Tippett, and Sahara Sipple; and 2 great-grandchildren, Malayah Perry and Paris Perry; and several wonderful nieces and nephews. We want to thank Kermit Pittman for being such a good friend.
Family visitation will be at 1:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 27 at his church, Hope Valley Baptist, 6900 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC 27707. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his church.
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019