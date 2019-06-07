|
Mr. James F. "Bo" Torian
Durham
Services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2808 Crest St., Durham, NC. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. James F. Torian leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Anita Satterfield- Torian; two daughters, Sha'Torria "Toochie" Torian, Donetta "Della" Barrett-Patrick, and one son Carlos Torian.
Services entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolences may be sent to www.ellisdjones.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 7, 2019