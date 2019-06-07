Home

Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Home
419 Dowd St.
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-1323
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
2808 Crest St.
Durham, NC
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
2808 Crest St
Durham, NC
James Torian


James Torian Obituary
Mr. James F. "Bo" Torian

Durham

Services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2808 Crest St., Durham, NC. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Mr. James F. Torian leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Anita Satterfield- Torian; two daughters, Sha'Torria "Toochie" Torian, Donetta "Della" Barrett-Patrick, and one son Carlos Torian.

Services entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors. Condolences may be sent to www.ellisdjones.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 7, 2019
