Home

POWERED BY

James W. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Coleman Obituary
James W. Coleman

October 11, 1946—October 24, 2019

Chapel Hill

UNC Professor James W. Coleman was raised in Supply, Virginia by parents James Coleman and Lucy Fortune-Coleman. He loved reading as a child and learned to recite linguistic pieces at an early age. Dr. Coleman earned his B.A. degree from Virginia Union University and his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Chicago.

He spent 16 years as a professor of English at Colorado College, a private college in Colorado Springs, a year as a Visiting Professor of English at San Diego State University, and 30 years as a professor of African American Literature in the English Department at UNC-Chapel Hill. An avid runner, he jogged through the streets of Chapel Hill daily, despite the weather, in his trademark Asics Running shoes, until his health became impaired.

His books include Blackness and Modernism: The Literary Career of John Edgar Wideman; Black Male Fiction and the Legacy of Caliban; Faithful Vision: Treatments of the Sacred, Spiritual, and Supernatural in Twentieth-Century African American Fiction; Understanding Edward P. Jones; and Writing Blackness: John Edgar Wideman's Art and Experimentation.

He is survived by two adult sons, James Henry (Jay) Coleman of Cary and William Lee (Lee) Coleman of Charlotte, their mother, Evelyn Dove-Coleman of Kinston, and relatives, friends, and colleagues who will remember him for his decades of scholarship and teaching.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.