James Wilson
October 25, 1964 - July 6, 2020
Carolina Shores
James Kenneth "Ken" Wilson, age 55 of Carolina Shores passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Durham County, NC on October 25, 1964 the son of James W. Wilson, Jr. and Carol Ann Poole Wilson of Carolina Shores, NC.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Eric W. Wilson and his wife, Stella of Youngsville, NC; a special niece, Ashton Wilson and a special nephew, Alex Wilson also of Youngsville, NC and his pet who he cherished "Buddy".
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday July 10, 2020 at Brunswick Memorial Gardens by Pastor Aaron Wilson officiating.
