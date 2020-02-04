|
|
James "Greg" Womack
Oxford
James "Greg" Womack, 51, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late James Lloyd Womack and the surviving Laura Sue Womack. In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his daughters, Danielle Womack, Carlie Womack; son, Wyatt Womack; sister, Theresa Boyce (Jeff); nieces, Kelsey Boyce, Kamryn Boyce; and many other nieces and nephews.
Greg was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor and was an active member of the Christian Motorcycle Association Chapter 699. He was actively involved in Boy Scouts of America and had been an Eagle Scout since 1985. Greg was previously involved with Redwood Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 1987 graduate of Northern High School.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor with Rev. David Herman and Pastor Doug Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include Kevin Walker, Kenny Walker, Richard Hinkle, Mark Adcock, Johnny Bryant and Rodney Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Motorcycle Association Chapter 699: 2742 Dillion Ct., Creedmoor, NC 27522.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 4, 2020