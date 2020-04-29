|
|
James Edward Wynne
January 18, 1953 - April 26, 2020
Durham
James "Jimmy" Edward Wynne died at his residence on April 26, 2020 in Durham, NC at the age of 67.
Jimmy was born on January 18, 1953 in Durham to the late James and Inez Wynne. He graduated from Southern High School in 1971 and began working for Pepsi as a delivery driver. Over time, he took a job at the American Tobacco Company where he met many lifelong friends. His daughter describes him as a friendly, funny and caring man who never met a stranger.
Jimmy was a witty individual who loved all sports especially The North Carolina Tarheels. He was also a pretty good baseball player in his youth. He had good eye hand coordination as he was a 1st or 2nd ranked player in the county with the highest batting average each year of high school. He loved to take his daughter out to the old Durham Bulls ballpark to watch a game. He was an active and dedicated member of Lowes Grove Baptist Church for most of his life.
Jimmy is survived by his loving daughter, Chanda Wynne of Carolina Beach and brother and sister in law, Lenwood E. Dennis and Carolyn Dennis of Greensboro. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Wynne Sr. and Frances (Inez) Wynne of Durham.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Woody Freeze will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lowes Grove Baptist Church located at 4430 S Alston Ave. Durham, NC 27713.
The Wynne Family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2020