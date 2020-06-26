Jamesetta Olivia Summey Slater
1938 - 2020
Jamesetta Olivia Summey Slater

July 24, 1938 - June 23, 2020

Durham

Public viewing for Mrs. Jamessetta Olivia Summey Slater will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., July 11, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
