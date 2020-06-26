Jamesetta Olivia Summey Slater
July 24, 1938 - June 23, 2020
Durham
Public viewing for Mrs. Jamessetta Olivia Summey Slater will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., July 11, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.