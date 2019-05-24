Services Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Jane Fowler

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Land Fowler



OCTOBER 2, 1923 - MAY 2, 2019



CHAPEL HILL



Jane Land Fowler passed from this life on May 2, 2019 at Carol Woods Health Center in Chapel Hill at the age of 95. She was born to Walter G. Land and Edna Miller Land in Lexington, Kentucky and was in the sixth generation of a Kentucky family. She was "always proud of my family and my heritage," having grown up with her parents and her younger sister Edna in an antebellum home on a large farm outside Lexington where she rode horses and collected arrowheads that turned up when the farmers plowed the fields. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Home Economics in 1945 and received stewardess training from American Airlines in 1947. She flew for 3 years in propeller-driven DC3s out of New York City and she was able to take her parents to Mexico and other exotic destinations. She met Earle Cabell Fowler, a Kentucky boy, in New York City and they married in 1950. According to rules at the time, Jane had to quit her job as a stewardess when she married. The couple initially lived in New York and then Connecticut and they had three children, all of whom were born in Lexington, Kentucky at "the old home place." There were several other moves due to Earle's work in academia, most notably the move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 1963. The family travelled all over the world and Jane and Earle were able to visit China on several occasions but Jane always felt more at home in the South and she returned to Kentucky as much as possible. She and Earle moved back to North Carolina, where all three children lived, after Earle's retirement in 1998. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Earle - her husband of 60+ years - and her son Tom. She is survived by her sister Edna Naylor of Lexington (KY), daughter Marjorie A. Fowler and son-in-law Karl G. Kachergis of Pittsboro, son Walter E. Fowler and daughter-in-law Gail Boyarsky of Chapel Hill, Tom's wife Gail Batson Fowler of Durham, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family appreciates the care Jane was given for many years in the Carol Woods Health Center by the staff and by caregivers from A Helping Hand. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Published in HeraldSun on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries