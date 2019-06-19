|
|
Jane Luther Lynch
6/19/2019
Timberlake
Jane Luther Lynch, 79, of Willie Gray Road, Timberlake, died Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Grace Luther. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lee Lynch.
Surviving are her daughter, Laura Lynch Day and husband Junior, of Rougemont, and her son, Robert Lynch and wife Angelica, of Newport; two grandchildren: Melinda Gentry and Tyler Irby; and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Gentry.
Memorial service will be held 3 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. Craig Willingham officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (2-3 PM).
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Berry's Grove Baptist Church, 9628 Berry Road, Timberlake, NC 27583 or Duke Health, www.gifts.duke.edu.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 19, 2019