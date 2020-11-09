1/
Jane Mary Umstead
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Mary Umstead

Durham

Jane Mary Umstead, 93, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Irvin Elisha Umstead and Jean Ingelow Browning Umstead. In addition to her parents, Ms. Umstead was also predeceased by her brother, James Stirling Umstead.

Jane is survived by her husband of 36 years, Wayne Douglas Powers; nieces, Mariah J. Umstead and Mary R. Umstead; and a wealth of cherished cousins from the Browning and Umstead families.

Jane was a lifelong member of Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, and played organ there for many years. She graduated from Braggtown High School and attended Wake Forest College (now Wake Forest University). She worked 39 years serving administrators, residents, and families at the Methodist Retirement Home (now Croasdaile Village). Jane found a new calling both volunteering and working seasonally at the Eno River State Park office for 19 years.

Jane was a woman of great love, humor, and stubbornness. Her quiet inner strength gave her the courage to march – as well as to play the organ, piano, guitar, and dulcimer – to the beat of her own drummer. Jane shared her great love of music and antiquing, camping, recycling, and conservation with her family.

A service of Death and Resurrection will be held for the immediate family. Due to COVID restrictions, all are invited to view the service live online on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 at https://nccumc.zoom.us/j/93980716305

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, or the Eno River Association.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved