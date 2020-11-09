Jane Mary Umstead
Durham
Jane Mary Umstead, 93, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Irvin Elisha Umstead and Jean Ingelow Browning Umstead. In addition to her parents, Ms. Umstead was also predeceased by her brother, James Stirling Umstead.
Jane is survived by her husband of 36 years, Wayne Douglas Powers; nieces, Mariah J. Umstead and Mary R. Umstead; and a wealth of cherished cousins from the Browning and Umstead families.
Jane was a lifelong member of Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, and played organ there for many years. She graduated from Braggtown High School and attended Wake Forest College (now Wake Forest University). She worked 39 years serving administrators, residents, and families at the Methodist Retirement Home (now Croasdaile Village). Jane found a new calling both volunteering and working seasonally at the Eno River State Park office for 19 years.
Jane was a woman of great love, humor, and stubbornness. Her quiet inner strength gave her the courage to march – as well as to play the organ, piano, guitar, and dulcimer – to the beat of her own drummer. Jane shared her great love of music and antiquing, camping, recycling, and conservation with her family.
A service of Death and Resurrection will be held for the immediate family. Due to COVID restrictions, all are invited to view the service live online on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 at https://nccumc.zoom.us/j/93980716305
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, or the Eno River Association.
