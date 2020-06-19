Jane Shaw Brill
Chapel Hill
Jane Shaw Brill died peacefully in Chapel Hill, NC on June 17, 2020, following a long illness. Born in Durham in 1941, her parents were the late Tobe Shaw and Grace Lloyd Shaw. She was also predeceased, in 2011, by her husband Bill Brill.
After attending Durham High School and Randolph-Macon College in Virginia, she graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She and her husband Bill lived a full professional life in Roanoke VA where Jane was a much-loved high school English teacher at William Fleming High School in Roanoke and at Salem High School. She continued her professional development through advanced study and travel. Her appreciation of the world and its richness led her to be instrumental in establishing the International Baccalaureate Program at Salem High. She kept close to her college days by serving for years as an advisor to Chi Omega, her UNC sorority.
In retirement, the Brills returned to Durham in 1991, where they were early residents of Treyburn Country Club. They continued to enjoy travel and sports including many couples golf vacations with friends, interspersed with travel abroad. Jane was an active volunteer in many aspects of life at Treyburn. Jane was a true Southern lady, unfailingly gracious and kind. She valued her many friends throughout her life and was an enthusiastic hostess. Always an animal lover, she contributed to animal charities and doted on her pets through the years, particularly her last two very large and fuzzy Maine Coon cats.
Jane Brill is survived by an aunt, Frances Lloyd Shetley of Carrboro, her cousin and close friend Larry Cheek and his wife Suzan of Chapel Hill, and many other cousins. We extend our profound thanks to the numerous people who cared for Jane through her declining years, Bonnie and Dave Thommarson, Jennifer Albright, Ellen Borenstein of Dignified Living NC, and the many helpers at Home Instead of Durham, Acorn, Autumn's Way Home Care, and Brookdale Chapel Hill.
Due to the COVID situation, a memorial will be held at a later date. Jane will be interred alongside her parents in Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, with Clements Funeral Home handling the arrangements. Contributions in Jane's memory can be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham NC 27707, or other animal rescue group or charity of your choice.
