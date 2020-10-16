Mrs. Jane Wade Smith



12/14/1928 - 10/11/2020



Durham



Mrs. Jane Wade Smith, 91, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Her service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The visitation is on Wednesday from 12:00pm - 1:00pm prior to the service. Masks are required for all services. Friends and Family may attend the service virtually. The zoom broadcast will start at 1:00pm/ meeting id: 7455143350. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service



