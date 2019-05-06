Janet Cozart



August 13, 1941 - May 1, 2019



Durham



Janet Elaine Cozart died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, Durham, where she had been a guest. She was 77.



Born Aug. 13, 1941, in Laurinburg, N.C., she was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Lillie Mae (McNeil) Lennon. A longtime resident of Durham, Mrs. Cozart was a graduate of Hillside High School and later Queensborough Community College's nursing school, Queens, N.Y.



She enjoyed her career as a nurse, retiring from Durham Regional Hospital in 2000.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cozart is preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Lennon and John Lennon Jr.; and her sisters, Lillian Lennon and Joan Hardwick.



Mrs. Cozart is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Cozart, Durham; children, Tim Dunn and his wife, Cathy; Lisa Johnson and her husband, Preston; and Paul Dunn and his wife, Teressa, all of Durham; stepdaughter, Tasheba Ross, Durham; grandchildren, Tamara Dunn, Nanticoke, Pa.; Tremaine Britton, Durham; and Emmanuel Johnson, Durham; step-granddaughter, Quantina Ross, Durham; sister, Dorothy Lennon, Durham; brother, Arthur Lennon, Washington, D.C.; and cousins, friends, nieces and nephews, including Mark J. Lennon and his wife, Jasmine, Hyattsville, Md.; and Damien Lennon, Durham.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 E. Piedmont Ave., Durham. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetary, 3300 Fayetteville St., Durham.



Holloway Memorial Funeral, Durham, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.