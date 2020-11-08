Janet Elaine McNary
November 5, 1935 - October 2, 2020
Durham, NC
Janet Elaine McNary née Eckert, 84, died peacefully at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Born in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1935, Jan grew up in Topton. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School (1953) and Temple University (1956), She married the love of her life, Kenneth Rogers McNary on April 20, 1957 after meeting him on a blind date while Ken was on leave from the Navy. Jan and Ken and their three girls lived together in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park in New York's Hudson River Valley. Jan worked as a Registered Nurse in the Poughkeepsie area for many years. In 1983, she and Ken moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where they retired.
Jan and Ken loved to travel together. Jan also enjoyed playing piano and organ, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and needlework. Her grandchildren were her other great passion in life. Jan attended many of their activities from sporting events, to theatrical performances, concerts, and art exhibits. Jan is fondly remembered for her big heart, generosity, and unending love.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Jonas Lester Syphard Eckert (1976) and mother, Anita Genevieve (née Smith) Eckert (1993), her beloved husband Ken (2012), and her brother Elton Lester "Butch" Eckert (2018).
She is survived by her three daughters: Beth Elaine Gatts (Mrs. Todd), Sue Ellen Dalbo (Mrs. Paul), Anne Mary Camp (Mrs. David); her seven grandchildren Ryan and Megan Gatts; Adam Dalbo, Alisa Anderson (Mrs. Hayden), and Jenna Dalbo; and Caleb (Lindsey) Camp and Hannah Camp; her sister Mary Alice Bentz (Mrs. Nicholas); her sister-in-law Marilyn Vivian "Pal" (née Loy) Eckert; and many nephews, nieces, and dear friends. We all mourn her passing.
Jan will be remembered in a private family service at Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, North Carolina later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
or to the Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704.