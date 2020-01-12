Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Janet Parsons


1946 - 2020
Janet Parsons Obituary
Janet Ruth Parsons

Durham

Janet Ruth Parsons, 74, passed away on January 10, 2020 at Seasons at Southpoint in Durham. She was born January 1, 1946 in Burlington, VT to Stanton and Dorothy Parsons. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Paul and David; and niece, Susan Parsons. She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Hunter Daughtrey of Durham; son, John Parsons Douglas of Brooklyn, NY; step-children, Courtney Little (Ray) of Durham, Tonya Douglas of Maryland, Heather Rabalais (Ted) of Hillsborough, and Nathan Daughtrey (Katie) of Greensboro; and nephew, Arthur Parsons (Marita) of Coral Gables, FL.

Before retirement, Janet was a technical editor for Duke University Medical Center and ManTech Environmental. She also served as managing editor for the journal Neurooncology. She was diplomatic to authors in her suggested revisions to their manuscripts, which was greatly appreciated. She earned a Master's of Arts in Liberal Studies at mid-life at Duke University, pursuing a variety of courses which reflected her empathy for others. She also enjoyed gardening, music and travel.

The family would like to thank Brandy Moya and the staff at Seasons at Southpoint and the Hospice staff for providing compassionate and respectful care over the past four years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 18 in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org/; Hospice and Palliative Care Centers of Alamance Caswell https://www.hospiceac.org/; or to a .

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 12, 2020
