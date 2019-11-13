|
|
Janet Wellons Smith
Durham
Janet Wellons Smith, 97, widow of the late Edward F. Smith, died peacefully in her sleep on October 20 at the Croasdaile Village Retirement Community in Durham, N.C.
Born in Nainital, India, the daughter of Methodist missionaries Ralph and Willifred Wellons. Her father was the president of Lucknow Christian College in Lucknow, India.
She attended Woodstock School in the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains. She graduated from Cornell College in Iowa, with a degree in sociology. She completed post-graduate work in sociology at Duke University in Durham, N.C., where she and Ed, met.
She and her husband were posted to several United Methodist churches in North Carolina before they undertook missionary service in Congo/Zaire. Following Congolese independence, they returned to the pastorate in North Carolina, serving churches in Hillsborough, Wilmington, Fayetteville, Durham and Lumberton.
Following her husband's death she moved into a United Methodist retirement community in Lumberton and later into Croasdaile Village in Durham, where she was a charter member, moving in as it became operational.
A memorial service will be held at Croasdaile Village, Chapel at 10:30am on Saturday,
Nov. 16, 2019. A family interment to follow at a later date at the cemetery of Old Saint David's Church in Cheraw, S.C.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred, and a sister, Rebecca.
She is survived by a daughter, Sally Yearwood of Durham, and two sons, David of Sharpsburg, Md., and Edward of Alexandria, Va., 8 grandchildren: Christopher, of Austin, Tx, Mark of Alexandria, Va, Jonathan of Frederick, Md, Timothy of Houston, Tx and Elizabeth of Royston, Tx, and 24 great-children.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 13, 2019