Janie Burnette Johnson
November 30, 1947 - October 7, 2020
Oxford
Janie Marie Burnette Johnson, 72, of Oxford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her daughters.
Janie was born on November 30, 1947 in Granville County to the late Zack Fielding Jr. and Lillie Mae Blackwell Burnette. She worked as a secretary for Cristex and was a retired substitute teacher with Granville County Schools. She loved to sew in her spare time which benefited many people in her life. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Janie was also a member of Women on Mission.
Janie leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Wendy Johnson of the home and Tracy Atkins (Andy) of Dobson, NC; three precious grandchildren, Samantha Atkins, Lydia Atkins and Daniel Atkins; a sister, Vickie Ball (Butch) of Oxford; a brother, James Burnette (Vera) of Oxford; two sisters-in-law, Anita Chandler of Clarksville, VA and Wanda Thompson of Boydton, VA; two nieces, Susan Phelps (Tim) of Elm City, NC and Lisa Munn of Clayton, NC; a nephew, Steven Ball (Corrie) of Zebulon, NC and her gorgeous, fluffy cat, Sandy.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Oxford. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford and other times at the home.
The family wishes to express appreciation to her caregiver, Cannissus Burwell and Kindred Hospice.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, c/o Tonya Perry, 2551 Ace Dr. Oxford, NC 27565.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Johnson Family.